180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.2 %

Zoetis stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

