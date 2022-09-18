NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.3% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average of $188.47. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

