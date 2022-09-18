180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

