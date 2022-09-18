180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $14,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

