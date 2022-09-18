15,000 Shares in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,403,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after buying an additional 534,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Yellow news, CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $60,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YELL opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

