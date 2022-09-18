Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESPR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 82,242 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 74,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 358,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 8,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

