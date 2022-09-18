Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.79.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

