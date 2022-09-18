ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

COP opened at $113.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average is $100.90. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

