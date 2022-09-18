Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

