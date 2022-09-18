First Community Trust NA Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Community Trust NA reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,112,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

NYSE:XOM opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.