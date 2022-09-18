Thrive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

