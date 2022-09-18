Alico, Inc. (ALCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on October 14th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Alico has increased its dividend by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Alico has a payout ratio of 298.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alico to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 298.5%.

Alico Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Alico stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Alico has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

Institutional Trading of Alico

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alico will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alico by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 22.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

