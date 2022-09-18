GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Update

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of GSK by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $30.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

