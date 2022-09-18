KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Down 0.5 %

KLA stock opened at $335.53 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

