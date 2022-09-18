NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.