DnB Asset Management AS Has $9.52 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock worth $3,525,405. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $346.25 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

