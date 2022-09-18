DnB Asset Management AS Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

