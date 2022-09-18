NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 197 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in F5 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in F5 by 6.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.99 and its 200 day moving average is $173.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

