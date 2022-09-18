AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 4,899 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 691.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

