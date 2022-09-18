NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NKE stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average is $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

