Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $540,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 1,541,259 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,827,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after buying an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

