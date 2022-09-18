Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 445 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 581,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

General Motors Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.97 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

