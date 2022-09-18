1,515 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 84,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

