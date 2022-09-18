Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 189 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.86 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

