American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

AXP opened at $153.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

