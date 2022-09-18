Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Down 2.6 %

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.37. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

