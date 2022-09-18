Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
VZ stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications
In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
