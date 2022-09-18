Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

