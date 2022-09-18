Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $722,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $117.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

