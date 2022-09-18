Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on October 21st

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $382.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.53. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after buying an additional 81,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after buying an additional 51,741 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,693,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

