Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 2,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 34,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.13% of Global X Solar ETF worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

