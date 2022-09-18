Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 2,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 34,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.
Global X Solar ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.13% of Global X Solar ETF worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Solar ETF (RAYS)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.