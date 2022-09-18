AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 943 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.81.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

