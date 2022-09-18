Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 405 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $73.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

