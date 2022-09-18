Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 20,623 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,409,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 242,344 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA opened at $22.79 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.