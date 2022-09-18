Robert Michael Dudley Buys 20,000 Shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Stock

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 20,000 shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,081.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in TransCode Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

