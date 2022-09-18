Kevin Joseph Meyers Acquires 13,000 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,528.80.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLN. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

