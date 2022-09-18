Douglas Michael Polinsky Purchases 10,000 Shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,508.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Michael Polinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mill City Ventures III alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Douglas Michael Polinsky acquired 5,502 shares of Mill City Ventures III stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $16,671.06.

Mill City Ventures III Price Performance

Shares of MCVT opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.40.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III ( OTCMKTS:MCVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.