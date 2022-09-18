Insider Buying: EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Insider Acquires A$34,485.00 in Stock

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ – Get Rating) insider Graham Burns purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$34,485.00 ($24,115.38).

EVZ Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

EVZ Company Profile

EVZ Limited operates in the engineering and energy services sectors in Australia and Asia. It operates through Engineering, Energy, and Water segments. The Engineering segment designs, manufactures, and installs silos, cooling towers, pipe spooling, and pressure vessels, as well as large steel tanks for use in the water, petrochemical, and chemical industries; and fabricates structural steel.

