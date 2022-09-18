J Bryant Kirkland III Buys 5,500 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 4.39 per share, with a total value of 24,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,909,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 788 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 4.65 per share, with a total value of 3,664.20.

DOUG stock opened at 4.62 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of 4.36 and a twelve month high of 12.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.86.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $49,410,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,279 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

