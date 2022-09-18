MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) SVP Acquires $32,250.00 in Stock

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MFA Financial to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MFA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

