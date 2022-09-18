TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Buys $24,446.10 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $24,446.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $646.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

