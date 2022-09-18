CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Buys $32,325.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,888.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 0.3 %

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.