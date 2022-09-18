Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,750 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 934,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,677,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 755 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 109 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 622 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,909.88.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,422 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CTO stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $374.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.