Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after buying an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after buying an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of WEC opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.