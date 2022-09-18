Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) Critical Survey

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Halcon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 2.23 -$77.84 million $0.40 16.30 Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 9.19% 58.18% 6.15% Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Halcon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.87, indicating a potential upside of 51.33%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Halcon Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

