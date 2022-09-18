Amalgamated Bank Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Alleghany worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,879,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,253 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,414,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $843.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $838.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $821.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.56.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $17.39 earnings per share.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.