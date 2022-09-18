Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

