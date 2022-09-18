Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV) & Its Rivals Financial Survey

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) is one of 710 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Primavera Capital Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Primavera Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primavera Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 112 589 912 18 2.51

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.12%. Given Primavera Capital Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Primavera Capital Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A 18.31% 4.55% Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 14.37% -62.15% 1.92%

Risk & Volatility

Primavera Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primavera Capital Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A $20.88 million 28.37 Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors $1.60 billion -$173.12 million 28.96

Primavera Capital Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Primavera Capital Acquisition. Primavera Capital Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Primavera Capital Acquisition rivals beat Primavera Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.