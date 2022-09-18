Critical Contrast: Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guardant Health and CannLabs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $373.65 million 15.34 -$405.67 million ($5.41) -10.37 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Guardant Health has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.4% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -135.03% -99.90% -26.20% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Guardant Health and CannLabs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 0 13 0 3.00 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guardant Health currently has a consensus target price of $115.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.40%. Given Guardant Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than CannLabs.

Summary

Guardant Health beats CannLabs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients. It is also developing LUNAR-2 test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in asymptomatic individuals eligible; and GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers seeking to connect patients tested with the Guardant360 assay with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical trials. In addition, the company offers Guardant Reveal Test for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Guardant360 tissue genotyping product; and Guardant-19 for use in the detection of the novel coronavirus. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, and kits fulfillment related services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

