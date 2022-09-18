PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) vs. UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Head-To-Head Comparison

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PacWest Bancorp and UMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $40.11, suggesting a potential upside of 59.11%. UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $107.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.26%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than UMB Financial.

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and UMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.35 billion 2.19 $606.96 million $4.34 5.81 UMB Financial $1.34 billion 3.23 $353.02 million $8.55 10.47

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 35.95% 13.78% 1.33% UMB Financial 28.98% 14.34% 1.06%

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats UMB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of February 1, 2022, it operated through 69 full-service branches located in California; one branch located in Durham, North Carolina; one branch located in Denver, Colorado; and various loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers asset management and healthcare service provided to institutional client; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, and small business loan, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and advisory and trust service. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

